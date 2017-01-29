Museum of Memories

In englischer Sprache

Wir können uns nicht auf unsere Erinnerungen verlassen und doch gibt es keine andere Wirklichkeit als die, die wir in unserem Gedächtnis bewahren. Aus vielen Quadratmetern rostiger Schubladen hat NIE ein bewegliches Museum gebaut. In diesem Raum rekonstruieren fünf Menschen ein Leben, das zu Ende ging. Zwei Brüder, ein Nachbar, ein Lehrer und die Freundin. Mit Wärme, Humor und Musik erzählen sie Geschichten von dem, den sie verloren haben.

Der Raum schafft eine große Nähe zwischen Zuschauern, Spielern und den Geschichten, die sie erzählen. Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung wird er zum interaktiven Museum, die Schubladen öffnen sich und jeder kann seine eigenen Erinnerungen befragen.

We can not completely rely on our memories, and yet, there is no other reality than the one that we carry with us in memory. NIE has made its own movable museum building. Made up out of rusty drawers. Inside this room five people reconstruct a life that has ended. Two brothers, a neighbour, a teacher and a lover. With warmth, humour and music, they tell stories about the one they have lost.

The audience sits close together inside the intimate venue, that resembles an archive. After the performance, the rusty drawers open to reveal an exhibition, the space turns into a small museum, a room for reflection with different sensory experiences that can awaken associations for our own lives and memories.

Mit: Helder Deploige, Kieran Edwards, Guri Glans, Iva Moberg,Tomáš Mechácek

Inszenierung: Kjell Moberg