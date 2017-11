Rocksteady Freddie, saxophone, lead voxRic Becker, trombone, voxAlberto Tarin, guitar, voxEarl Appleton, keysWayne Batchelor, bassYao Dinizulu, drums

The New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble (NYSJE) is an internationally renowned recording and touring group. Since the bands inception in 1994, they have released ten CDs and they have performed regularly throughout Europe, Canada, USA, and South America.