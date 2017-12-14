Oxley-Meier Guitar Project

Konzert

Jazzclub Kiste Hauptstätter Straße 35, 70173 Stuttgart

This album follows Oxley – Meier’s second release in 2015, ‘Chasing Tales’, which was supported by three tours, totaling 90 dates. Pete and Nick are now preparing two further tours to support The Colours of Time: November/December 2017 and March/April 2018, both covering the UK and Europe.

Since the spring ’17 tour, the duo has been offering venues the option to perform as a quartet: as per the second disc of the new album, the quartet for live gigs features the incredible rhythm section of Raph Mizraki (acoustic & electric basses) and Paul Cavaciuti (drums).

Oxley & Meier were invited by Jazzwise to be the first ever featured artists to have a covermount CD attached to the magazine (December/January 2015/16 edition).

Expect a dazzling display of contemporary fare, ranging from Turkish panache to soundscapes of latin America to English pastoralism. Hear this played on nylon string, steel string, electric, 12 string, fretless, slide, guitar-synth, glissentar guitars and more!

"not just a guitar album to love, a jazz album to savour but a joyous album of music that reaches toward a goal beyond” – Jazzwise.

Jazzclub Kiste Hauptstätter Straße 35, 70173 Stuttgart
