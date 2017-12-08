Party Cum Laude

Mixed Music by Bu & Motte

Club 27 Düsseldorfer Str. 4, 72072 Tübingen

Party Cum Laude, der Name ist Programm.

Club 27 präsentiert die Partyreihe mit Prädikat!

Ihr habt genug von Mottopartys oder normalen Studentenpartys, dann kommt vorbei und lasst es mal so richtig krachen!

