Pentarium- Gefrierbrand- Bulletrail- Dead Acid

# Pentarium

Die im Winter 2006 gegründete Dark Metal Band PENTARIUM entwickelte in kurzer Zeit einen neuartigen kraftvollen, aber auch zugleich melodischen Stil, welcher vor allem vom skandinavischen Death Metal inspiriert ist.

Der Sound der Band setzt sich zusammen aus: rhythmischen Gitarren und eingängigen deutschen Texten, welche durch facettenreiche Keyboardsounds eine gehörige Portion Schwermut und Melodie eingeflößt bekommen.

PENTARIUM steht für die Gratwanderung zwischen eingängigen Melodien und unerbittlichen, deutschen Metal.

Vor kurzem wurde das aktuelle Studioalbum SCHWARZMALER fertig gestellt. SCHWARZMALER nimmt den Hörer mit auf eine Reise voller pessimistischer Geschichten und düsteren Klängen.

Unter anderem teilte PENTARIUM die Bühne mit: DRONE, EISREGEN, EWIGHEIM,DISBELIEF, EKTOMORF, DEBAUCHERY, HÄMATOM, AGATHODAIMON, HERE COMES THE KRAKEN.

# Gefrierbrand

Gefrierbrand aus Pforzheim spielen Metal! Und zwar wie er sein muss. Mit Seele und Spaß an der Sache!

Die 5 Musiker von Gefrierbrand vereinen in ihrer Musik all ihre musikalischen Wurzeln von Härte und Melodie, doch auch das aktuelle Zeitgeschehen und die Lehren der Vergangenheit haben Einfluss auf ihre Musik. Und natürlich darf auch eine starke Prise Humor nicht fehlen.

Gefrierbrand will gehört werden, will zeigen in was für einer Welt wir leben. Revolution ist nah!

Scheiß auf Toppits und holt euch Gefrierbrand!

# Bulletrail

Bulletrail is a German Death-Thrash Metal band from Stuttgart Germany.

The band was formed by guitarist Christian Philips and vocalist Billy Kolins (Vasilios Kolintzikis) in mid 2014. Along with the founding members, there were some early members involved with the starting lineup of the Band.

In the following year, the band had varying group of members, including a second drummer Jerome Zimmerman who stepped in as a replacement and helped the band create the fundaments of the first 3 Songs. The group had established a stable lineup after Markus Becker took over the second guitar, Randy Liberty the bass guitar and Julian D. Zöller the drums. Their first EP “Path of Least Resistance” was recorded at Maranis Studios in early 2016 and showed the bands ability to combine elements from many different metal styles like Doom, Melodic Death, Groove and Thrash Metal.

Following the release of debut EP, the band aims to release a full length album in 2017, which is to be constructed after the same style and spirit of the previous EP. Before this is put into practice , the band is preparing for concerts in 2017 and is looking for additional ways to bring their music to the masses.

In August 2016 Julian D. Zöller left the band. He was henceforth replaced by Godvaser (Revealing Dawn) on the drums.

# Dead Acid

DEAD ACID - das bedeutet kompromissloser Metal. Mit dynamischen Gitarren, knallhart-treibenden Drums, klaren Basslines und brutalen Shouts ziehen sie die Menge in ihren Bann. Die Songs beschreiben alle Situationen des Lebens - with all trust and tragedy - Wer also seinen Alltag für einen Moment vergessen will und auf die härtere Gangart der Musik steht, sollte DEAD ACID auf keinen Fall verpassen.