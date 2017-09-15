Pete Jones Band

Der Singer-Songwriter kommt aus Wales und lebt bei Öhrimngen. Zur Gitarre trägte r seine Songs und Balladen über das Wesen von Mensch und Natur, über Gefühle vor.

2014, pete set out with his backpack and guitar (charlie) to travel across Europe, in search for inspiration in songwriting. Pete began to craft his songs and street perform, whilst living in various locations. Shortly after, he progressed to different jam nights in Spain, France, Portugal, Belgium, Holland, and Germany. His style is a mix of acoustic rock, blues, jazz and folk.