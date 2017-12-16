Puppentheater zur Weihnachtszeit

Museum Synagoge Affaltrach Untere Gasse 6, 74182 Obersulm

Das jüdische Puppentheater "Bubales" aus Berlin gastiert in Obersulm und gibt das vorweihnachtliche Puppentheater "Schlomos Chanukka-Wunderlampe" - ein lustiges Stück für Groß und Klein.

Info
Museum Synagoge Affaltrach Untere Gasse 6, 74182 Obersulm Karte anzeigen
Kinder & Familie, Theater & Bühne
bis Google Calendar - Puppentheater zur Weihnachtszeit - 2017-12-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puppentheater zur Weihnachtszeit - 2017-12-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puppentheater zur Weihnachtszeit - 2017-12-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Puppentheater zur Weihnachtszeit - 2017-12-16 10:00:00

