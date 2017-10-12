Radio Moscow / Kaleidobolt

Psychedelic / Blues Rock aus San Diego, Kalifornien!Bandmitglieder:Parker Griggs (Guitar, Vocals) / Anthony Meier (Bass) / Paul Marrone (Drums)

Trends come and go, but the idea of a bunch of guys getting together in a garage and playing the kind of music that makes the neighbors call the cops — that’s forever. And it’s that idea that’s crystallized in the form of RADIO MOSCOW.The power trio led by the genius Parker Griggs have found THE formula : powerful, crunching Sabbath-style chords and fiery solos that earn the right to be called Hendrixian and plants its flag firmly in the territory where psychedelic rock and cranked-up blues meet. Their sound is unabashedly retro, but they update this old-school style with pure passion and a refreshing lack of irony !