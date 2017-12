× Erweitern Thomas Michael Photography In Concert Raye Zaragoza & Film Screening Raye Zaragoza

Zaragoza’s standout protest anthem “In the River”, a response to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), was awarded a Honesty Oscar for Best Activism Anthem, and was placed in the Paste Magazine’s list of Modern Day Protest Songs. Raye Zaragoza will be accompanied by musician Kholan Studi. Film introduction & discussion with Raye Zaragoza.