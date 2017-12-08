Rise of the Cosmic Fire over Europe

Jess and the Ancient Ones | Caronte | Anomalie

Club Zentral Hohe Straße 9, 70174 Stuttgart

Jess and the Ancient Ones  - Psychedelic Rock aus Finnland

Caronte  - Der Doom-Metal-Geheimtipp aus Italien.

Anomalie  - Die Österreicher präsentieren Black Metal, der auch in anderen Gefilden wildert.

