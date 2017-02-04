Slaughter and the Dogs

× Erweitern PC

After a busy and eventful 40th Anniversary Year, Punk Legends Slaughter & The Dogs roll forward and are delighted to announce a new record deal with US label, Cleopatra and the first live dates in an exciting new chapter for the band.

An incendiary new album, ‘Vicious’ is set for release on 16 September, carrying all the hallmarks of Manchester’s finest and the best writing Wayne Barrett and Mick Rossi have produced for many years; Killer guitars, huge chorus and street anthems raise the bar and defy any pre-conceptions some may have of a band entering its fifth decade. There’s a vitality, urgency and an edge here from a band with unfinished business… who mean business!

Also on the horizon for their rabid fanbase, Cleopatra will be reissuing the early Slaughter & The Dogs back catalog. Leading the charge will be their classic debut LP “Do It Dog Style” (featuring special guest, the legendary Mick Ronson), the brilliant follow up album “Bite Back”, and the respective singles, b-sides and rarities, including “Cranked Up Really High”, “Situations” and lots more!