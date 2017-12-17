Sleeping Beauty

a christmas pantomime

Google Calendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00

Kulturzentrum Merlin Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart

Simply forget about silent acting using gestures. This year’s Christmas Pantomime is loosely based on the story of Sleeping Beauty and is told in traditional Christmas Pantomime style with music, re-written songs, much comedy, fun and audience participation. Sleeping Beauty is suitable for anyone between the ages of 4-99 and can be enjoyed by children and adults alike. This is the sixth annual Christmas Pantomime to be staged by the group in Stuttgart establishing a very popular tradition. Come and join in the fun.

Info
Kulturzentrum Merlin Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Theater & Bühne
Google Calendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sleeping Beauty - 2017-12-17 15:00:00

Tags

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen