Simply forget about silent acting using gestures. This year’s Christmas Pantomime is loosely based on the story of Sleeping Beauty and is told in traditional Christmas Pantomime style with music, re-written songs, much comedy, fun and audience participation. Sleeping Beauty is suitable for anyone between the ages of 4-99 and can be enjoyed by children and adults alike. This is the sixth annual Christmas Pantomime to be staged by the group in Stuttgart establishing a very popular tradition. Come and join in the fun.