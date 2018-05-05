Minimal | DeepTech | House | TechHouse | Techno
Tales told by:
• sel-act (TechTales | StudioLively | Climax Stuttgart)
• Tune K (we go TECHNO | House Kultur | MoneyPenny)
• eska ( Fuchsbau | Bodywork | Sound Of Village)
Club Moneypenny Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt
