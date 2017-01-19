The Ataris (US)

Die legendäre amerikanische Punk-Band kehrt nach Europa zurück. Bereits kurz nach der Gründung 1994 wollte man sich nicht entscheiden zwischen Pop-Punk, Emo oder einfach nur gutem Songwriting. Mit „So Long, Astoria“ und der fantastischen „The Boys Of Summer“-Coverversion katapultierte sich das Quartett mitten rein in den Rockstar-Zirkus. Das sagt die Band: „The Ataris will return this Febr / March for our first full band tour of Europe since years – We’ll be playing fan favorites from our albums „So Long, Astoria“ „Blue Skies, Broken Hearts“ and more!“. Und wir so: Klingt gut, da simmer dabei.