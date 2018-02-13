The Cat Party - Femke´s B-Day

Bar Romantica Stuttgart Hauptstätter Straße 40, 70173 Stuttgart

Das Romantica-Kätzchen feiert Geburtstag!

Sei dabei, denn es wird zum Schnurrrrrrrren...

4 DJ´s / Special CAT DEKO / Welcome Milk

*Femcat *Adi Dassler *Saschko *Marco Bastone

More infos soon...

Bar Romantica Stuttgart Hauptstätter Straße 40, 70173 Stuttgart
