The Desperate Mind

FALSE FLAG TOUR 2017 Problem System

A 4 member punk band from the Czech Republic, heavily infuenced by seminal American punk bands such as NOFX, Anti-Flag, Green Day, Pinhead Gunpowder and Bad Religion.

Risen from the Czech underground punk scene back in 2011, and risen to prominence after releasing critically acclaimed album "Amassed Sickness" in 2015 (Pinkness review), the band is embarking on its frst full scale German tour, as a part of their False Flag Tour 2017 to promote its newest record, "False Flag", released in November 2016.