The Ghost Wolves (USA) + Support

"Blues-Trash", "Voodoo-Punk", "Stomp 'n' Roll". Carley and Jonathan Wolf named themselves The Ghost Wolves as a symbol of the band’s ferocious, primal sound and a nod to Carley’s ranch upbringing among hybrid wolves. The married duo is inspired by delta blues, loud garage rock, and American roots music - a genre they call "stomp and roll". Their charming-mysterious style is uniquely their own, musically and visually. With nothing but a four-piece drum kit and an electric guitar, Carley and Jonny create huge sound. The Ghost Wolves are known for their infectious on-stage chemistry and raw energy, presenting "face-melting riffs and unfettered noisy productions" (Austin Independent Music) to live crowds around the world. The band tours relentlessly and is always creating new music videos, art and custom stage wear. The played over 800 shows to date, in Ireland, Japan, the USA and western Europe. They played SXSW, Austin Psych Fest, Ireland’s Electric Picnic and more than 60 European tour dates in the last two years. Japanese fashion line, Hysteric Glamour, brought them to Tokyo to play their 30th Anniversary event. Their new album “Texas Platinum” will be released in spring 2017 in the US and in Germany on Hound Gawd Records.