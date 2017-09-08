The Paisley Club

Manuel Sleazeman&, Thomas Stracciatello

Mobilat Club Salzstraße 27, 74076 Heilbronn

Original Vinyl fromthefirstpsychdedelicErauntilNow!

Auf die Plattenteller kommt Sixties Sound von Soul über Garagerock bis zum psychedelischen Sound von Heute!

DJs:

Info
Mobilat Club Salzstraße 27, 74076 Heilbronn Karte anzeigen
Partys & Clubs
