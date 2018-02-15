The Vagina Monologues

by Eve Ensler - NEAT — New English American Theatre

Theater am Olgaeck Charlottenstraße 44, 70182 Stuttgart

February is the “V” month in which a series of consciousness-raising events to end violence against girls and women take place.

As part of this globalmovement to heighten the awareness and draw attention to the problemswoman face today, we will present:

The Vagina Monologues

by Eve Ensler

This award-winning play is based on V-Day founder/playwright Eve Ensler'sinterviews with more than 200 women. With humor and grace the piececelebrates women's sexuality and strength. For more than sixteen years,The Vagina Monologues has given voice to experiences and feelings notpreviously exposed in public. 

