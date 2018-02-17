LeVent und Kala Brisella

Berlin based trio LeVent got stoned, forgot to replace their guitarist, and then kept his name anyway. Formed in August 2015, the band has kept their shit together enough to have shared the stage with a bunch of talents including Kadavar, The Underground Youth, and Die Nerven, to name a few, and evolved into one of the most interesting acts of Berlin's underground scene.

The trio with their heavy played post-punk sounding Krautrock found themselves with a fast growing enthusiastic audience. They also self-released a four track EP on cassette in 2016, and released their debut album on Anton Newcombe's 'A' recordings in late spring 2017. Like a drunken driver, LeVent swerves up over the curb, drives straight through the garage and total their ride somewhere out in a goat farm. Bleating at it’s most danceable, they carry listeners far away to get lost in nice nonsense, stuck in heavy forgetting, and transfixed on what was, leaving you thirsty for more. Oh, and they used to play in bands like 18th Dye, Caspar Brötzmann Massaker and Wuhling.

Mit ihrem Debütalbum “Endlich Krank” (Späti Palace) fangen Kala Brisella da an, wo jede andere Post-Punk / Noise-Rock-Band erst nach ein paar Alben ankommt. Sie sind wuchtig und laut, unbequem, getrieben und genervt. Die Songs sind voller Leben und Aufbegehren, schwanken in alle Richtungen und verwandeln sich von Punk in Postrock, Indie und Pop. „Endlich Krank“ steckt voller Genreuntreue. Es wurde mit dem Produzenten Tadklimp (Fenster, Saroos, Oum Shatt) in elf Tagen live aufgenommen, gemastert hat Ralv Milberg (Die Nerven, Karies, Human Abfall). Thurston Moore lud sie persönlich als Support zu seinen 2017er Konzerten in Köln, München und Dresden ein. Außerdem sind sie auf dem gerade erschienenen "Keine Bewegung“ 2xLP Sampler von Staatsakt und Euphorie vertreten.

