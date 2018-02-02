Tom Rogerson - Special am Freitag

Tom Rogerson is an improvising pianist and keyboardist, and founder of experimental electronic- rock band Three Trapped Tigers. ‘Failing Shore’ - his debut solo album (a collaboration with Brian Eno) - was released in the summer of 2017 on Dead Oceans.

Their process began with a familiar problem: what's the point of recording improvisation. How can the interrelation of live and electronic music create a sound that is evocative and seemingly ‘natural’, while using modern techniques of digital synthesis and processing?For Eno, the solution was to record Tom playing one-take improvisations over fi...fteen days, capturing both the audio of the piano and the MIDI of his performance through a device called the Moog Piano Bar, in order to produce the music without disrupting the immediacy and spontaneity of the improvisation.This unintentionally led to a simple dynamic: Tom improvised the notes and Eno improvised the sounds while the two were interacting and reacting, Tom hearing Eno’s sounds in the room and responding to them, Eno receiving Tom’s notes, reshaping them in a fluid, reciprocal loop.Tom was interested in the way the ’timeless’, acoustic sound of the piano interacted with Brian's modern digital sounds, how these aggressively electronic sounds were clearly being played by a real person in real time, in a way that we're not used to hearing. There's also an element of ‘man vs machine’, as the piano tries to imitate the arpeggiator in ‘Motion in Field’, as ‘Minor Rift’ and ‘The Gabbard’ explore the soloist against/alongside the automated backdrop, while other tracks dissolve in some kind of electronic takeover.“Brian and I met through a shared heritage, and a mutual interest in its landscapes. The album conveys a great deal of this sense of place, speaking to nostalgia, history, transformation, darkness and threat. The coastline shifting under geological stress, eroding land and buildings, the gradual decay of the decommissioned lighthouse, all but lost to the power of the sea. Birdsong in the reeds, a distant foghorn from an unseen vessel, the sheltered communities of my childhood, Iken Loop, Gabbard, Kyson Point......all are to be found in the collective subconscious of ‘Failing Shore’.

