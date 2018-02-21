TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers (UK / Adverts)

TV Smith was founder member and singer/songwriter for the Adverts, who formed in the summer of 1976, and became one of the leading bands in the first wave of British punk rock.

In early 1977, they performed regularly at the seminal Roxy Club in London, and gained cult success with the Stiff Records single „One Chord Wonders.“ This turned to notoriety when their next release, „Gary Gilmore’s Eyes“ became a hit record, leading to frequent radio and TV appearances, and extensive media interest.

TV entered the live arena again in the late 1980’s, playing sporadic gigs with his band Cheap, before trying his first gigs as a solo artist in the early ’90’s. He went on to release a succession of critically-acclaimed albums, including “March Of The Giants” (1992), “Immortal Rich” (1995), “Generation Y” (1999), “Not A Bad Day” (2003), “Misinformation Overload” (2006), and “In The Arms Of My Enemy” (2008). He has also been involved in a number of collaborations with other bands, most notably with German superstars Die Toten Hosen, which led to them performing as TV’s backing band on “Useless: The Very Best Of TV Smith.”

In 2011, 33 years after “Crossing The Red Sea With The Adverts” TV Smith comes up with an album to rival the urgency, energy and pure punk ethic of his debut. The new masterpiece “Coming In To Land” captures the spirit of 2011 as surely as the Adverts captured the spirit of ’77. With lacerating lyrics and melodies that refuse to leave the head, these twelve brand new songs cast a scorching light on the current state of the world. Recorded in Germany and the UK with a hand-picked and tight-knit network of friends – Vom Ritchie (Die Toten Hosen), BB Quattro (Suzy & Los Quattro, Bored Teenagers), Tim Cross (Adverts) – and mixed in a studio in the snow-bound wilds of deepest Finland with maverick engineer Jarkko Heiniö (Tiger Bombs, King Of All The Animals), “Coming In To Land” marks a new career highpoint for TV Smith.

Audiences can be sure of hearing some of the new songs previewed at forthcoming gigs, as well as some of the previously- unheard songs from the 80’s, and as usual a mix of requests, old favourites and punk hits. Remarkably, TV plays his marathon concerts without a set list and every performance contains a different selection of songs.

TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers: After the success of “Best Of The Adverts” tourm in 2016, TV Smith will be taking his Spanish backing band The Bored Teenagers on the road again in 2018 for a follow-up outing. This time there’s an added bonus: after many requests from the audiences last year, the band will be playing TV Smith’s best of album “Useless” which he has recorded in 2001 with the Toten Hosen as backing band. Useless was released by JKP, the own label of the Toten Hosten. Expect to hear not only “Gary Gilmore’s Eyes,” “Bored Teenagers,” “One Chord Wonders” but also “Only One Flavour,” “Expensive Being Poor,” “Immortal Rich” and more.

