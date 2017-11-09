Vampillia, much like the Boredoms (which ex-members were part of), absorb Progressive Rock, Industrial & Black Metal, Noise, J-Pop, experimental, modern music and softer influences and explode it out as Hardcore spirit music. They hail from Osaka, Japan and are a brutal 10-piece orchestra with opera and metal vocalists backed by twin violins, piano, twin guitars, bass, twin drummers Tarow the Tornado (Nice View, Turtle Island) and Tatsuya

Yoshida (RUINS) & more.

In the last few years, Vampillia have played, recorded and toured with artists as influential and varied as Attila Csihar of Sunn O))), Jun Togawa, Vincent Gallo, Thee Oh Sees, Nadja, Atlas Sound, Alcest, Jarboe (ex-Swans), Boris, Melt Banana, The Body and Merzbow among many others.

VMO Violent Magic Orchestra - Black/Noise/Ambient - Japan

https://virginbabylonrecords.bandcamp.com/album/catastrophic-anonymous

https://youtu.be/aiqHqLEQi0E

Formed by Pete Swanson (ex Yellow Swans) in charge of Electronics, Synthesizer and beat maker, Vampillia in charge of playing instruments as well as Kezzardrix doing live visual.

Bestial Vomit - Grind/HC/Noise - Peru/Italy/UK since 2003

https://bestialvomit.bandcamp.com/album/sotto-gli-occhi-di-tutti-e-sotto-quelli-di-nessuno

https://youtu.be/2IP12CMM4r8

