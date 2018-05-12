We Go Techno

Frühlingsgefühle

Google Calendar - We Go Techno - 2018-05-12 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - We Go Techno - 2018-05-12 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - We Go Techno - 2018-05-12 21:00:00 iCalendar - We Go Techno - 2018-05-12 21:00:00

Club Moneypenny Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt

Minimal | DeepTech | House | TechHouse | Techno

Tales told by:

• sel-act (TechTales | StudioLively | Climax Stuttgart)

• Tune K (we go TECHNO | House Kultur | MoneyPenny)

• eska ( Fuchsbau | Bodywork | Sound Of Village)

Info
Club Moneypenny Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt Karte anzeigen
Partys & Clubs
07431-7630907
