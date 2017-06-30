❌Achtung: alle Womyn haben bis 0 Uhr freien Eintritt! ❌

CRAY

JENESIS (Hamburg)

Womyn

This is a term used by feminists who feel that having the word "man" in the word "woman" makes women a subset of men. So, to make themselves a non subset, they changed the letter 'e' to a 'y'.

I am not a subset, I am a womyn.

Der Juni wird richtig heiß abgerundet: diese Woche haben wir nicht nur unseren Homie DJ Cray am Start, sondern auch Besuch aus dem hohen Norden! Direkt aus Hamburg steht Dj Jenesis an den Turntables und zeigt, warum er mit seinem HipHop-Trap-RnB-Set ein deutschlandweit sehr gefragter Mann ist! Grab your crew, shots at the bar, wild for the night!

Wir freuen uns auf euch! 😘

WOMYN – we believe we do it better. from womyn for good people.