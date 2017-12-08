Writer's Club: where are the lights

Workshop with Carolyn Murphey Melchers

Deutsch-Amerikanisches Institut Tübingen (d. a. i.) Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen

Try your creative writing skills in English and be inspired by our optional monthly starters to get you going! Sometimes it is easier to express yourself in a language not your own because you are freed from the expectation to be perfect. Just imagine something and put it into words. You’ll be surprised at what you can write! We welcome native English speakers and non-native English speakers to join our lively monthly discussions of self-written English texts.

07071-795260
