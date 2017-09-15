Yo ! Schräg?

PIERRE PARADISE | DJ SPECTRA

Club Schräglage Hirschstrasse 14, 70173 Stuttgart

“You drew a picture of my morning

But you couldn’t make my day

I’m rockin’ and you’re yawning

But you never look my way” - Naughty by Nature

Unser Motto für Freitag: Rockin’ not yawning

Pierre Paradise und DJ Spectra takin’ you right back!

Club Schräglage Hirschstrasse 14, 70173 Stuttgart
