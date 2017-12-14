Stunning interpretation of Post-Hardcore which really earns this title. Wonderous sonic landscapes interfering with energetic eruptions of madness, rage and despair, swirling down an abyss.

Fans of Converge, Refused, Fear Before The March of Flames, TDEP etc. will so definitely rejoice with enthusiasm.

https://www.facebook.com/ Yurodivy.official/

https:// yurodivy.bandcamp.com/

moYan

Instrumental Post-Rock from Strasbourg, may contain traces of Psychedelic Rock and Space Rock.

For fans of: As I Watch You From Afar, Monkey3, Hawkwind and the like. Get on the trip.

https://www.facebook.com/ moyanofficial/

https:// moyan.bandcamp.com/