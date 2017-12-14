Yurodivy

mit moYan [Post HC v Post-Rock]

Google Calendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen

Stunning interpretation of Post-Hardcore which really earns this title. Wonderous sonic landscapes interfering with energetic eruptions of madness, rage and despair, swirling down an abyss.

Fans of Converge, Refused, Fear Before The March of Flames, TDEP etc. will so definitely rejoice with enthusiasm.

https://www.facebook.com/Yurodivy.official/

https://yurodivy.bandcamp.com/

moYan

Instrumental Post-Rock from Strasbourg, may contain traces of Psychedelic Rock and Space Rock.

For fans of: As I Watch You From Afar, Monkey3, Hawkwind and the like. Get on the trip.

https://www.facebook.com/moyanofficial/

https://moyan.bandcamp.com/

Info
Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik
Google Calendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Yurodivy - 2017-12-14 20:00:00

Tags

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Sonntag

19. November 2017

Montag

20. November 2017

Dienstag

21. November 2017

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen