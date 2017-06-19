Zwei Jubilare des Jahres 2017

Ost-West-Passagen Isang Yun und Georg Philipp Telemann

Google Calendar - Zwei Jubilare des Jahres 2017 - 2017-06-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zwei Jubilare des Jahres 2017 - 2017-06-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zwei Jubilare des Jahres 2017 - 2017-06-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Zwei Jubilare des Jahres 2017 - 2017-06-19 20:00:00

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen