Fulminante Night of the Proms Show in Stuttgart

1 von 45
Torsten Rothe, www.tr-pressefotos.de
Night of the Proms 2017
www.moritz.de
Die Night of the Proms ist ein in Europa einzigartiges Musik-Event. Am 17.12. gastierten Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertramp), Melanie C, Culcha Candela, John Miles und Emily Bear in Stuttgart.