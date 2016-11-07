The Cure begeistern ihr Publikum in der Schleyerhalle

× 1 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511.JPG www.moritz.de × 2 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-2.JPG www.moritz.de × 3 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-3.JPG www.moritz.de × 4 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-4.JPG www.moritz.de × 5 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-5.JPG www.moritz.de × 6 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-6.JPG www.moritz.de × 7 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-7.JPG www.moritz.de × 8 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-8.JPG www.moritz.de × 9 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-9.JPG www.moritz.de × 10 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-10.JPG www.moritz.de × 11 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-11.JPG www.moritz.de × 12 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-12.JPG www.moritz.de × 13 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-13.JPG www.moritz.de × 14 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-14.JPG www.moritz.de × 15 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-15.JPG www.moritz.de × 16 von 16 Erweitern Pencz-art Photography The Cure_511-16.JPG www.moritz.de Prev Next

In einem fast dreistündigen Set begeisterten The Cure mit bekannten und weniger bekannten Songs am Sonntag ihr Publikum.