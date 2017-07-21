Teamvorstellung VfB Stuttgart 2017/18

r.
1 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-54.JPG
www.moritz.de
2 von 49
VFB-Team_1718.JPG
www.moritz.de
3 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-2.JPG
www.moritz.de
4 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-3.JPG
www.moritz.de
5 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-4.JPG
www.moritz.de
6 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-5.JPG
www.moritz.de
7 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-6.JPG
www.moritz.de
8 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-7.JPG
www.moritz.de
9 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-8.JPG
www.moritz.de
10 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-9.JPG
www.moritz.de
11 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-11.JPG
www.moritz.de
12 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-12.JPG
www.moritz.de
13 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-13.JPG
www.moritz.de
14 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-14.JPG
www.moritz.de
15 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-15.JPG
www.moritz.de
16 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-16.JPG
www.moritz.de
17 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-18.JPG
www.moritz.de
18 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-19.JPG
www.moritz.de
19 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-20.JPG
www.moritz.de
20 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-22.JPG
www.moritz.de
21 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-23.JPG
www.moritz.de
22 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-24.JPG
www.moritz.de
23 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-25.JPG
www.moritz.de
24 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-26.JPG
www.moritz.de
25 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-28.JPG
www.moritz.de
26 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-29.JPG
www.moritz.de
27 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-30.JPG
www.moritz.de
28 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-31.JPG
www.moritz.de
29 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-33.JPG
www.moritz.de
30 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-34.JPG
www.moritz.de
31 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-35.JPG
www.moritz.de
32 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-36.JPG
www.moritz.de
33 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-37.JPG
www.moritz.de
34 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-38.JPG
www.moritz.de
35 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-39.JPG
www.moritz.de
36 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-41.JPG
www.moritz.de
37 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-42.JPG
www.moritz.de
38 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-43.JPG
www.moritz.de
39 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-44.JPG
www.moritz.de
40 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-45.JPG
www.moritz.de
41 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-46.JPG
www.moritz.de
42 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-49.JPG
www.moritz.de
43 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-50.JPG
www.moritz.de
44 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-51.JPG
www.moritz.de
45 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-52.JPG
www.moritz.de
46 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-53.JPG
www.moritz.de
47 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-55.JPG
www.moritz.de
48 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-56.JPG
www.moritz.de
49 von 49
VFB-Team_1718-57.JPG
www.moritz.de
Nur noch wenige Wochen bis zum ersten Pflichtspiel: Der VfB Stuttgart stellt den Kader, Trainer und Betreuer für die Erstligasaison 2017/2018 vor.
Beim Fototermin fehlten Carlos Mane, der immer noch verletzt ist und Hans Nunoo Sarpei, der kurz vor einer möglichen Ausleihe an VVV Venlo steht.