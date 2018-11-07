6.11. Zwanzigjähriges Jubiläum der WHF, Kloster Schöntal

Mit Musik der A-capella Gruppe Beauties and the Beats feierte die WHF im tollen Ambiente des Klosters Schöntal ihr zwanzigjähriges Jubiläum. (1 von 84).jpg

Unter anderem Heilbronns Oberbürgermeister Harry Mergel sowie Professor Dr. Axel Priebs von der Universität Wien waren als Festredner bei der Jubiläumsfeier zu Gast. Fotos: Andreas Wolf.

