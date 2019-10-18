Dr. Biyon Kattilathu in der Harmonie Heilbronn

Ein sympathischer Inder aus dem Ruhrgebiet ärgert sich schwarz!

Warum haben wir eigentlich Angst Entscheidungen zu treffen? Wann finden wir endlich die „Liebe unseres Lebens“? Der sympathische Inder  gab auf diese und viele weiteren Fragen am 17. Oktober in der Heilbronner Harmonie direkte und passende antworten.

