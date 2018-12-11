10.12. Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel mit The Stamps Quartet, Nürtingen

1 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (1 von 48).jpg
2 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (2 von 48).jpg
3 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (3 von 48).jpg
4 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (4 von 48).jpg
5 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (5 von 48).jpg
6 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (6 von 48).jpg
7 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (7 von 48).jpg
8 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (8 von 48).jpg
9 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (9 von 48).jpg
10 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (10 von 48).jpg
11 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (11 von 48).jpg
12 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (12 von 48).jpg
13 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (13 von 48).jpg
14 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (14 von 48).jpg
15 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (15 von 48).jpg
16 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (16 von 48).jpg
17 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (17 von 48).jpg
18 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (18 von 48).jpg
19 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (19 von 48).jpg
20 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (20 von 48).jpg
21 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (21 von 48).jpg
22 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (22 von 48).jpg
23 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (23 von 48).jpg
24 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (24 von 48).jpg
25 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (25 von 48).jpg
26 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (26 von 48).jpg
27 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (27 von 48).jpg
28 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (28 von 48).jpg
29 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (29 von 48).jpg
30 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (30 von 48).jpg
31 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (31 von 48).jpg
32 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (32 von 48).jpg
33 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (33 von 48).jpg
34 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (34 von 48).jpg
35 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (35 von 48).jpg
36 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (36 von 48).jpg
37 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (37 von 48).jpg
38 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (38 von 48).jpg
39 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (39 von 48).jpg
40 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (40 von 48).jpg
41 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (41 von 48).jpg
42 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (42 von 48).jpg
43 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (43 von 48).jpg
44 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (44 von 48).jpg
45 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (45 von 48).jpg
46 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (46 von 48).jpg
47 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (47 von 48).jpg
48 von 48
Martin Schmidt
Ein Highlight für die Elvis Fans- Elvis Favorite Christmas and Gospel. (48 von 48).jpg
Grahame Patrick performte als Elvis auf der Bühne dessen favorite Gospelsongs. Fotos: Martin Schmidt.