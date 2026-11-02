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Foto: Daniel Boosz / BOOSZ | FOTOGRAFIE

Halloween im SI Centrum, Stuttgart, 31.10.26

STUTTGART & UMLAND

Gruselige Kostüme, schaurige Gestalten und ausgelassene Partystimmung: Bei der großen Halloween-Party im SI Centrum Stuttgart wurde die Nacht zum Tag. Am Samstag, 31. Oktober 2026, verwandelten Vampire, Dämonen und zahlreiche weitere Halloween-Fans das SI Centrum in eine schaurig-schöne Partyzone. Auf sechs Dancefloors sorgten verschiedene DJs – darunter DJ Cosmo und DJ Amar – mit einem abwechslungsreichen Musikmix von den 80ern und 90ern über aktuelle Charts bis hin zu House für beste Stimmung. Unser Fotograf Daniel Boosz war vor Ort und  hat die Highlights der gruseligen Partynacht in Bildern festgehalten.

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