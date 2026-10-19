Römer Kirbe Aftershow Party, Kernen, 16.10.2026

Bei der traditionellen Römer Kirbe in Kernen im Remstal, Ortsteil Rommelshausen, wurde auch in diesem Jahr wieder ausgelassen gefeiert. Im fröhlichen Weinzelt trafen sich am Abend zahlreiche Feierfreudige zur großen After-Show-Party und sorgten für beste Stimmung bis in die Nacht.
Die schönsten Eindrücke und Bilder von der After-Show-Party bei der Römer Kirbe hat unser Fotograf Daniel Boosz für euch festgehalten. Viel Spaß beim Durchklicken der Bildergalerie!
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