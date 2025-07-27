20250726-DSC_0046.jpg

Foto: Janis Burk

Schloss Kapfenburg Festival, Gianna Nannini,

Mit ihrer kraftvollen Stimme, energiegeladenen Bühnenpräsenz und einer beeindruckenden Karriere, die über vier Jahrzehnte umspannt, wurde das Konzert von Gianna Nannini auf Schloss Kapfenburg ein unvergessliches Erlebnis. Mit einer einzigartigen Kombination aus Rock, Pop und leidenschaftlichen Texten, verzauberte Gianna Nannini die Bühne das Publikum mit ihrer unverkennbaren Musik. Das Konzert bot die perfekte Gelegenheit, die Hits dieser legendären Künstlerin live zu erleben. Von "Bello e impossibile" über "Meravigliosa creatura" bis hin zu "Sei nell'anima" – Gianna Nannini präsentierte ihre größten Erfolge und entführte das Publikum auf eine emotionale Reise durch ihre musikalische Evolution. Trotz eines gebrochenen Arms und Kreislaufproblemen kehrte die 71-jährige Rockikone nach einer halbstündigen Pause zu Beginn des Konzertes wieder auf die Bühne zurück. 

Tags