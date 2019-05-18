ГАНВЕСТ/ Gunwest

Live in Concert

Google Calendar - ГАНВЕСТ/ Gunwest - 2019-05-18 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ГАНВЕСТ/ Gunwest - 2019-05-18 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ГАНВЕСТ/ Gunwest - 2019-05-18 22:00:00 iCalendar - ГАНВЕСТ/ Gunwest - 2019-05-18 22:00:00

Club Privilege Solitudeallee 127, 70806 Kornwestheim

Superstar Alarm in Deinem Lieblingsclub.

Mit all seinen Hits:

Ганвест - Никотин

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h49j9s4ajIc

ГАНВЕСТ — ДУРМАН

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8XxytSYBfM

ГАНВЕСТ — Завязывай

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydQV6YeUnGA

und viele mehr!!!

Club Privilege bietet Dir eine imposante Partylocation & Hotspot der russischen Clubszene

★stilvolles Ambiente & beeindruckende Atmosphäre

★2 Floors plus Bistrobereich und Outdoor RussianFood Truck

★VIP Lounges mit Extra Bardame und Food Service

★Fotoshootings an der Fotowand und im Club

Dresscode: Dress 2 Impress

Floor 1: Russisch & Mixed DJ Stormm

Floor 2: HipHop DJ McFly

Info

Club Privilege Solitudeallee 127, 70806 Kornwestheim
Partys & Clubs
