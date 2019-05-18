ГАНВЕСТ/ Gunwest

Superstar Alarm in Deinem Lieblingsclub.
Mit all seinen Hits:
Ганвест - Никотин
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h49j9s4ajIc
ГАНВЕСТ — ДУРМАН
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8XxytSYBfM
ГАНВЕСТ — Завязывай
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydQV6YeUnGA
und viele mehr!!!
Club Privilege bietet Dir eine imposante Partylocation & Hotspot der russischen Clubszene
★stilvolles Ambiente & beeindruckende Atmosphäre
★2 Floors plus Bistrobereich und Outdoor RussianFood Truck
★VIP Lounges mit Extra Bardame und Food Service
★Fotoshootings an der Fotowand und im Club
Dresscode: Dress 2 Impress
Floor 1: Russisch & Mixed DJ Stormm
Floor 2: HipHop DJ McFly