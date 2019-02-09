ᴚitual:Digital_<3_Bahnwärter_Thiel

Peace to the off-spaces, war on the palaces: Tonight ritual digital celebrates their sweet bond to the paradise of anarchism and joy in munich. Meet the residents of the critically acclaimed Bahnwärter Thiel club.
_ Aldebaran | DJ-Set
[Bahnwärter Thiel | Ohne Worte | Munich]
_Etzo | DJ-Set
[Bahnwärter Thiel |Munich]
_Banali
_MOLOKO+
_Florian Bühler
We are ritual digital, a DJ-collective based in stuttgart and munich. We do partys for contemporary electronica and tender dance music.