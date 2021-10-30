Workshop by Ulrike Krone - “Rent an American” Orientation

For American Exchange Students and Expats

Do you love meeting people, learn more about the similarities and differences between Germany and the United States, and sharing stories about your home, culture, history, and heritage?  With the service-learning program "Rent an American," you have the opportunity to travel within Baden-Württemberg to visit German classrooms and meet high school students. Many of them have never been in direct contact with U.S.-Americans before. As part of the program, we offer an orientation for prospective participants. We prepare you to be a citizen diplomat and cover specific aspects of cross-cultural communication to get you ready for future school visits.

Please sign up at least 48 hours in advance as space is limited on our website: https://www.dai-tuebingen.de/en/citizen-diplomat.html

