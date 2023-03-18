English Reading Club

Reading takes us into different worlds and lets us experience a thousand adventures. But it can be kinda boring to live them all alone.

Therefore, we’d like you to join us for our Reading Club in LIV Library, Building 15, Bildungscampus Heilbronn, on the third Saturday every month. What are we going to read: stories, articles, blogs, books and all things in English language! What topics are we going to read about: fiction, facts and everything in between (history, culture, world, environmentalism, media, digital life, etc.).

Every reader (from beginner in English to advanced) is welcome to join! It's a great chance to meet other enthusiastic readers!