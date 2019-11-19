Benefit from a productive exchange of insights on Automotive Cyber Security

Modern cars have become complex digital devices. Therefore, Automotive Cyber Security is one of the most important issues. The escar conference provides a forum for collaboration among private industry, academia and government, regarding modern in-vehicle Cyber Security threats and vulnerabilities as well as risk mitigation and countermeasures. International and high-quality speakers give recent insights and encourage discussions.

Be a part of the World’s Leading Automotive Cyber Security Conference

It’s the 17th escar in Europe! Since it started in 2003, the escar conference established itself as a world’s leading conference in the field of Automotive Cyber Security. Due to its continuous success, the conference is now organized internationally in Europe, USA and Asia. Last year’s European conference in Brussels, Belgium reached the highest number of attendees since it started. Be a part of the 17th escar Europe, meet interesting people and listen to insightful talks.

Connect with people globally working on the same and adjoining issues

Each year, the attendees and exhibitors enjoy insightful and cheerful conference days and benefit from interesting talks and good networking. The escar conference offers an opportunity for information exchange, networking and is a platform to define research needs. The productive exchange of knowledge, insights and ideas is the start for many constructive collaborations and valuable connections between private industry, academia and government.