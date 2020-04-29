After the wildly successful album release of his debut album in the heart of Kreuzberg, Berlin, Jackson Dyer will be bringing his sounds and new songs to the rest of Europe in spring 2020.

Jackson Dyer is an Australian singer-songwriter and producer based in Berlin. Growing up on the coast of Sydney, his Alternative/Indie songs are infused with both the calm and restlessness of the ocean.

At the start of 2013, Dyer first arrived in Berlin, where he progressed from playing on the streets to sharing the stage with Hozier, Hiatus Kaiyote, Alice Phoebe Lou, as well as playing a host of festivals and touring Europe extensively in support of Mighty Oaks and just recently with Talos and Dennis Lloyd.

Over the course of fours years in Berlin, Dyer released three independent EPs, however he decided to concentrate on writing his first album and he returned to Australia. His resulting debut LP, ‘Inlet', is deeply influenced by the landscapes and ocean that surrounded him as the album progressed. ‘Inlet’ is an optimistic and introspective collection of songs, blending field recordings of Australia’s waterways and wildlife with Dyer’s evocative lyricism and spacious, electronic production.

“Alleine mit seiner Stimme schafft er es ein Feuer zu entfachen...”

(“With his voice alone, he could start a fire…”) - Noisey Germany

“…warm and sensitively crafted indie with a focus on storytelling.” - Complex

Don’t miss the chance to see his songs and new album come to life on stage.