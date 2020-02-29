2010er VS 2020 Music Bash with Iheartmemphis

BLUELION ENT PRESENTS The 2010er VS 2020 MUSIK BASH DJ C-Finest and DJ Silly Sid will be dropping all the greatest Hip Hop, Trap, Dancehall, and Afrobeat hits from 2010 to 2020.

American Hip Hop Artist IHEARTMEMPHIS will take the stage for the first time in Germany performing all of his greatest hit songs including "Hit The Quan", "Lean and Dabb", "Left Foot, Right Foot", "Hit the Benny Whip" and more..

Additional performances will take place with Germany's very own rising Hip Hop Artist MAXOMATiC out of Wiesbaden, Germany, and LastPrinz out of Stuggart, Germany.

The event will be hosted by MC Julian Jay