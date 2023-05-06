21. Reutlinger Jazz-Frühling

The Canadian Jazz Collective is a newly created group of established & award-winning Canadian jazz artists, which takes a collaborative approach to the presentation of original Canadian jazz on the international market. The Collective’s repertoire consists of original compositions from saxophonist Kirk MacDonald & trumpeter Derrick Gardner – specially arranged for this ensemble. It also features the works of guitarist Lorne Lofsky, one of the unsung heroes on the Canadian jazz scene.

Comprised of ensemble leaders Kirk MacDonald (saxophonist/composer), Derrick Gardner (trumpeter/composer), & Lorne Lofsky (guitarist/composer), along with rising star clarinetist Virginia MacDonald, bassist Neil Swainson, pianist Brian Dickinson, & Belgian drummer Bernd Reiter, the Canadian Jazz Collective has been formed with the purpose of creative collaboration; the blending of three unique artistic voices, & developing new performance ensembles for their works, in order to showcase their virtuosic, world-class artistry & original compositions to new international audiences.

The Canadian Jazz Collective traveled to Europe in early May 2022, landing in Paris, France, to showcase the compositions of the ensemble leaders at a jazz industry event facilitated by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, & performed a public concert at the Canadian Cultural Centre in Paris, May 5th, 2022.

Besetzung:

Kirk MacDonald (sax),

Derrick Gardner (tr),

Lorne Lofsky (git),

Virginia MacDonald (cl),

Neil Swainson (b),

Brian Swainson (p),

Bernd Reiter (dr)