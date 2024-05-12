Frühmorgens donnern gewaltige Müllautos durch die Straßen, um unseren Müll einzusammeln. Wohin bringen sie ihn? Was passiert an diesem mysteriösen Ort? Stell dir vor: Dort, woanders, ist alles anders, dort leben andere Wesen, und es geschehen ganz andere Dinge. Die Welt dort ist magisch, bunt, ein bisschen schmutzig, müffelig und sehr geheimnisvoll.

Wir wagen es: Wir springen gemeinsam mit euch auf die andere Seite. Die Bühne erwacht zum Leben mit selbstfahrenden Moving-Lights, kleinen Robotern und allerlei wunderbaren Basteleien. In »Woanders« leben die Dinge, »Woanders« kommt ohne Worte aus und erzählt mit einer Menge Musik und poetischen Bildern von einer versteckten Welt.

Die Theater-Kompanie O-Team wurde 2007 gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in der Stuttgarter Wagenhalle. Unter der Leitung von Samuel Hof und Nina Malotta hat das Team über 30 interdisziplinäre Projekte entwickelt, die auf zahlreichen Gastspielen und Festivals im In- und Ausland präsentiert wurden. Ihre Stücke bewegen sich zwischen Performance, Figuren- und Objekttheater, Visual Theatre und immersiven Formaten.

Early in the morning, huge rubbish lorries thunder through the streets to collect our rubbish. Where do they take it? What happens in this mysterious place? Just imagine: There, somewhere else, everything is different, other beings live there and completely different things happen. The world there is magical, colourful, a bit dirty, smelly and very mysterious.

We dare you to jump to the other side with us. The stage comes to life with self-propelled moving lights, little robots and all kinds of marvellous handicrafts. In "Woanders", things come to life, "Woanders" manages without words and tells of a hidden world with lots of music and poetic images.

The theatre company O-Team was founded in 2007 and is based in Stuttgart's Wagenhalle. Under the direction of Samuel Hof and Nina Malotta, the team has developed over 30 interdisciplinary projects, which have been presented at numerous guest performances and festivals in Germany and abroad. Their pieces range between performance, figure and object theatre, visual theatre and immersive formats.