Intercultural Music Fest

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen

Among attempts to make the world a smaller place, here is a mix and match of cultures, from a foreign film screening to live music bands from different countries, workshops and most importantly, dancing for all. With all artists finally finding themselves in Tübingen’s first music magazine – TüSoundsInternational – this gala event brings forth this day of celebration of our diversity and uniqueness – the 4ALL Inter-Cultural Fest, Tübingen. Come one, come all, after all its 4ALL !!!

Arabic Film screening from the Caravan project

Drink n Draw workshop

Red Eyed Rick

The friends

Dam likker

Folklang

n more … !

