4ALL - Intercultural Fest # 5

LIVE BANDS 19.00 till 00.00

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen

15.00 - Children's film screening from the Arabisches Filmfestival

Films also for adults in the other level of the Epplehaus

Babylon Band

Frau Müller

Spirits Arabia

(+ more bands tba)

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen
