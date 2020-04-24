8 Years Jugglerz Anniversary

Caribbean Fever Special im April: Die Jungs von Jugglerz auf Stuttgart feiern ihr 8-Jähriges und zwar richtig phätt mit uns im Zauberberg. Macht euch bereit. Support by Luckypunchsound. More infos coming soon...

About dem Jugglerz:

Soundsystem. Record Label. Online Radio. Events.

Crazier than you think

The name Jugglerz has been popping up a lot lately in the modern hiphop trap dancehall afrobeats world. That is mainly because the Producers/Djs created one of Germany's biggest Rap songs 2017 Bausa "Was du Liebe nennst" which collected double platinum sales and is nominated for the country's highest awards. This battleship of a production is followed by an armada of songs by some of Germany's hottest rappers like GZUZ, Bonez, Zuna, Miami Yacine, Nimo, Olexesh and more.

Nevertheless, their conquest of Germany's Hiphop Scene is built on a strong foundation: Jugglerz are one of Europe's best Dancehall Soundsystems. With almost 20 years experience the "selectors" have gained massive success in Jamaica which led to international fame and tours around the world.

Actually Jugglerz have established their own record label releasing songs by Jamaica's most popular entertainers, are featured on current albums, doing remixes for Major Lazer, run their own online radio- and recording studio and boast a permanently fully booked schedule for their dj gigs.

Their 2016 label album "Jugglerz City" reached the no. 6 spot in the US Billboard charts for Reggae albums, opening the door to working with Jerry "Wonda" Duplessis, multi Grammy winning producer of The Fugees, Shakira, Whitney Houston and others. On their extended stays in Manhattan, Jugglerz and Wonda are working on projects with Joey Badass, Estelle & more.

Jugglerz have mastered their musical craft and worked themselves up to the top. Their experience and expertise makes them one of the most sophisticated entities for contemporary club music.